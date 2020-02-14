Chatrapur: Frequent accidents on various roads of Ganjam district (including state and national highways) have prompted the administration to reduce the maximum speed limits of vehicles.

The limits will be imposed on the rider following the rules of Motor Vehicle Act 1988 under section 122(2) and State Motor Vehicle Rules 1993 under section 173, said Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

As per the MV Act, the maximum speed limit for the 2-wheeler would be 50 km on state and national highway, 30 km on city roads and 40 km on other roads.

Similarly, the maximum speed limit for 4-wheelers would be 80 km on state and national highway, 60 km on city roads and 70 km on other roads.

The Collector has issued a directive to the SP, Sub Collectors, NHAI, RD, PWD department and RTO to execute and monitor the implementation of the MV act.

Sources said in 2019, the district witnessed 783 accidents with the death of 385 people while another 465 were injured. Similarly in the fiscal year 2017-18, there were 738 accidents with the death of 389 people while 489 sustained injuries.

The NH witnessed death of 110 people while the state highway witnessed death of 240 people.