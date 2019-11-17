Gopalpur: Acting on the directives of the district administration, local authorities removed illegal encroachments in and around Gopalpur beach Saturday morning, a report said.

Giving utmost importance to development, beautification and cleanliness of the beach area, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had ordered removal of illegal encroachments.

A team comprising Gopalpur Notified Area Council (NAC) executive officer Uma Shankar Sethi and Berhampur Sub-Collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb conducted the drive.

According to sources, removal of encroachments started from sea beach main-road and continued up to the sea-shed. Initially, the NAC gate was removed to clear the path for removal of encroachments.

A police force was deployed under the leadership of Gopalpur IIC Bibekananda Mahanta to avoid untoward situation. The beach was under control of illegal encroachers for past several years.

NAC executive officer Sethi said, “Removal of encroachments in other areas will also be conducted soon. NAC authorities have cleared all encroachments in conformity with the state government norms.

Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) staff, NAC staff, district revenue department officials participated in the drive.

Gopalpur-on-sea offers glimpses of its past glory as a commercial port. The crumbling walls and pillars of an ancient jetty can still be found on the beach area. Gopalpur was once a bustling maritime zone in the state and a seaport through which early settlers of Southeast Asia sailed off.