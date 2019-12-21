Bhubaneswar: Acting upon an Orissa POST report, the administration reached to rescue two children of Nuaguda village under Malkangiri municipality area who were left by both their parents.

The plight of the two ill-fated children, deserted by their parents, was mirrored through the newspaper report titled “Siblings from love marriage orphaned as parents part ways,” published July 31, 2018.

After coming across the news item, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked the local administration to take immediate action to rescue the children.

The Malkangiri administration managed to reach the children—Sulak Kochimi and his younger sister Sruti Kochimi. Their mother had deserted the children to settle with another man and the father also remarried and settled elsewhere.

The children were counseled. The old grandmother of the children, Hirmani Kachimi, came forward to take care of them. Accordingly, the district administration provided ration card, job card and old age pension and other assistance to Hirmani. The local administration kept close contact with the grandmother and the children.

In the next follow up, the Chief Secretary directed for proper education and care of the children as the grandmother was old and she expressed her inability to take care of the children’s future.

Now, both the children have been admitted in Batiguda Government Nodal UGME School, Malkangiri in Class-V and Class-II (admission number-201 and 202 respectively). Both the siblings now stay in a hostel of the school with necessary care and support.

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agrawal said steps are being taken to settle the hereditary claims and rights of the children for their future protection. “Such news flash by Orissa POST has helped the administration take timely action to save the present and future of the two minor children”, said Chief Secretary Tripathy.

It may be of worth mentioning here that such follow up interventions are being coordinated through media section of the office of Chief Secretary being managed by the Public Relation Officer Dr Umakanta Mohapatra who termed this intervention as “partnership with media for good governance”. So far, 535 such poor and helpless persons have been covered under different social security and support schemes of the government.