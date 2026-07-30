Bhubaneswar: Concerns over a possible flood situation have intensified in Odisha’s coastal and low-lying areas as the water level of the Mahanadi river continues to rise following the phased release of water from the Hirakud Reservoir.

Officials said nearly 8 lakh cusecs of water is currently flowing through the Mahanadi, and volume could increase by another 1 lakh cusecs in the coming days. The rising level may affect low-lying areas in Kataka, Nayagada, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada, along with several villages located along the Mahanadi and its tributaries.

The state government and district administrations are closely monitoring the situation through regular reviews and high-level meetings to coordinate flood mitigation and rescue measures. Teams of the Fire Services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies have been kept on standby to respond to any emergency.

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Residents of vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations if required.

Meanwhile, Kataka Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has issued a strict advisory asking people not to gather at barrages or other vulnerable locations to watch the swollen river. He warned that legal action would be taken against anyone violating safety restrictions or obstructing emergency operations.