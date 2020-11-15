Khandapara: Administrative inertia has allegedly reduced Sunamuhin tourist spot in Nayagarh district to a shadow of its former self. Once a picnickers’ favourite, this spot is no longer getting them even as the picnic season has already set in.

This tourist spot is under assistant executive engineer, Khandapara Minor Irrigation Department. Two years ago, in order to make it more attractive, various infrastructure facilities were developed spending over Rs 1 crore. There were swings and other sports equipment for children. Costly gymnastics equipment for youths and elderly persons were also set up. These additions attracted people making it their favourite spot.

But this did not last long. Cashing in on the inertia of administration and concerned department’s callousness, miscreants started destroying the facilities and plundering the equipment.

As of now, the spot has lost its shine and is devoid of the marked seasonal jostle bustle. Instead, on any given day one can find garbage like polythene bags, empty food packets, used plastic glasses, used paper plates and bowls strewn everywhere.

Local residents allege they used to feel proud of this spot. “Due to the present pathetic condition, tourists and picnickers are no longer coming to the spot. We urge the administration and concerned department to take immediate steps so that it gets its lost sheen back,” they added.

