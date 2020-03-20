Sambalpur: Even as the novel coronavirus reaches newer shores worldwide, a Sambalpur doctor has set examples for others to fight the deadly virus. Making an example of a doctor’s responsibility in such stressed times, ADMO Ashok Das returned to duty within 24 hours of his mother’s death.

With the state governments temporarily shutting schools, colleges, and banning large gatherings including cinemas and swimming pools, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared COVID-19 a “disaster” for the state.

Patnaik said that all government doctors and officials of the health and family welfare department had been handed over a special task of detecting the health condition of suspected patients in the isolation ward and make emergency procurement of drugs and necessary equipment to curb the deadly disease. All their leaves have been cancelled.

Following the CM’s order, Das joined his duty within 24 hours after the demise of his mother, a report said.

Sources said, Das’s mother Padmini Das had died Tuesday at their residence in Badabazar. After finishing her last rites at Rajghat Tuesday, he joined duty Wednesday morning.

He also submitted a report regarding the COVID-19 suspected and home isolation patients in the hospital at the Collector office, Wednesday. He has been working at DHH as ADMO for last four years.

Das’s incredible story of courage and putting work before family had been praised by the district people.

Notably, IAS officer Nikunja Dhal, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, reported to work to combat the coronavirus pandemic a day after his father’s demise.

PNN