Mumbai: Captain Cool for a reason, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not at all withered about his retirement speculations and is currently enjoying the free time with his family.

On October 24, Dhoni shared a video along with daughter Ziva in which the two can be seen washing his new jeep – Nissan Jonga, which the stumper recently bought from Punjab.

“A little help always goes a long way especially when you realise it’s a big vehicle,” Dhoni wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 1.7 million views – and the numbers are still increasing.

The post received tons of responses from overwhelmed netizens. While some showed their love for Dhoni, others called Ziva cute.

“Daddy’s Little Princess,” wrote a Facebook user. “So cute,” commented another. “Daddy Daughter Goal,” wrote a third. “Aree areee…. Now I Can’t Overcome From This…. Ye kitna pyaraaaaa Hai” commented a fourth.

The 38-year-old’s love for cars and bikes isn’t new and recently he added another collection in his garage – the Jonga, which was being used by the Indian Army.