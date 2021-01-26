Gopalpur/Berhampur: Police and food security officials raided an edible palmolein oil manufacturing unit at Suduru Sahi in Ramchandrapur village under Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district on charge of manufacturing and selling of adulterated edible oil, Monday.

Police seized plastic pouches, 200 litres of oil and 10 packets of oil worth Rs 1 lakh during the raid. The owner Kalicharan Sahu was detained and being questioned in this connection. The oil samples were collected and sent for laboratory examination in Bhubaneswar. The owner has denied any adulteration in oil manufacturing in the unit.

The firm Global Agrotech was procuring the oil from a Paradip-based company and refining them at his unit. Later, he used to sell it in the market under ‘Pure Gold’ and ‘Fast Drop’ brands’ names, sources said.

