Sambalpur: In a horrifying incident, a lawyer tried to run his car over his in-laws near the SP’s residence here after reportedly getting frustrated over his souring relationship with his estranged wife. The accused was identified as Panchanan Das, a lawyer by profession, in the town. In the incident, his wife Chinmayee Mohapatra and father-in-law Rama Chandra Mohapatra had a close escape while his brother-in-law Soumya sustained critical injuries and broke his right leg. Soumya has been admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. Panchanan was trying to escape after ramming the car (OD 18 M0334) against the boundary wall of Sambalpur SP’s residence when locals caught him and handed him over to police. He has been detained in the police station.

A scientific team was also pressed into service. The boundary wall of the SP’s residence has been damaged after the car rammed into it. Sources said Panchanan and his wife Chinmayee were not in good terms over some issues after their marriage 10 years back. The couple has a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. Chinmayee has been staying at her parents’ house with her children after allegedly being regularly tortured by Panchanan and her in-laws at Burla. Panchanan’s wife is also operating a Jan Seva Kendra, said sources. She had lodged a complaint of torture at Burla police station six months back and also served a legal notice on Panchanan.

Monday’s incident occurred when Chinmayee accompanied by her family members had gone to meet Panchanan on the district court premises to seek financial assistance for the studies of their children.

However, Panchanan avoided them and went somewhere else. Later, in a fit of rage, Panchanan tried to kill Chinmayee, her parents and two brothers while they were standing near the SP’s residence close to the court premises. A case has been registered and the lawyer has been detained for interrogation, police said. Meanwhile, the district bar association has suspended Panchanan and issued a show-cause notice to him, said sources.