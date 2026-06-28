New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the upcoming Amber and Ascent Electronics manufacturing facilities will mark a new chapter in India’s electronics sector, with advanced printed circuit board (PCB) production set to strengthen the country’s electronics ecosystem and enhance its global competitiveness.

“A new chapter in Bharat’s electronics manufacturing. The Amber & Ascent Electronics Manufacturing Plant will produce advanced Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), strengthening India’s electronics ecosystem and global competitiveness,” Vaishnaw said in a post on social media platform X.

“Every PCB manufactured here will save foreign exchange, strengthen the rupee and improve India’s balance of payments,” he added.

The minister made the remarks after jointly laying the foundation stones for the projects with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Yamuna City, Jewar.

The projects include a Rs 3,250-crore advanced printed circuit board manufacturing facility by ASCENT-K Circuit, a joint venture with South Korea’s KCC, which will manufacture high-density and multi-layer PCBs for the electronics industry.

Amber Enterprises will separately invest Rs 3,500 crore to establish a manufacturing facility for HVAC components and PCB assemblies.

Vaishnaw had earlier said that India currently imports PCBs worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore annually and that increasing domestic manufacturing capacity would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

He also highlighted the rapidly developing infrastructure ecosystem in the Jewar region, stating that the operational Noida International Airport, improved connectivity through the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the proposed Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project are making the area an attractive destination for global investors.

The minister said the emerging industrial ecosystem, supported by modern infrastructure and manufacturing investments, would help position India as a major electronics manufacturing hub while boosting local production capabilities and employment generation.

IANS