New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani at his residence here Wednesday.

Shah spent about half an hour with Advani and talked about various issues including the Babri case and the Ram temple construction, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance as Advani has to appear before a special CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case.

Advani is scheduled to appear in the court July 24 in the Babri Masjid demolition case. He will record his statement through video conferencing under Section 313 of the CrPC. Advani is an accused in this case.

Senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi will record his statement July 23.

Sources said Amit Shah spoke to Advani on this issue.

Sources also said that Shah invited Advani for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) to be held August 5 in Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. Advani had led the Ram temple agitation in the nineties.

