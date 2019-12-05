Dating a colleague comes with risk. Office affairs can be both dangerous and exciting. You spend a whole day with the same group of people, and it’s natural that attractions may grow into something more.

When you mix and mingle your love life with your professional life, it can cause melodrama if it’s not handled the right way.

Here are pros and cons of an office affair:

When you’ve had a tough day at work and you need to share things with someone, it can be more helpful if someone is of your workplace and knows the colleagues you’re butting heads with. But at the time of sharing thing, it can be marked by everybody that’s the cons.

Before you and your colleague start dating, ensure that there are no anti-fraternizing clauses in your office policies. Let your heart do the talking only after you are sure that you aren’t going against any official rules or regulations.

Being nearer to a person you love can be the reason of distraction. And when the person happens to be your colleague, be prepared for some less-productive days at the workplace.

Office romances can work as a wonder for some while for others; it can prove to be no less than a quicksand slowly leading to destruction. If you are fond of a particular colleague and would like to take him or her out on a date, you need to consider these few factors before having an affair.

