New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, informing them about the dress code and permissible items at examination centres.

The CUET-UG exam will be held from May 11 to May 31 in India, and in 15 cities outside the country.

In an advisory issued Thursday, the NTA said the examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

It also informed candidates about the dress code and permissible items at the examination centres.

According to the advisory, candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles to the examination centres.

Candidates are also allowed to wear articles or objects of faith, subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking, it said.

“It is emphasised that religious threads such as ‘kalava’ are allowed,” the NTA said.

The advisory further stated that white light clothing is preferred and candidates may wear woollens if required, subject to reporting early for frisking.

Normal shoes, slippers and low heels are preferred footwear for candidates appearing in the examination, it added.

PTI