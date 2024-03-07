Bhubaneswar: Chief Executive of OrissaPOST and Dharitri, Adyasha Satpathy, has featured as one of new India’s women architects by leading magazine Outlook.

Satpathy has been placed in the list of 36 top woman achievers of the country, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, actress Nayanthara, entrepreneur Ananya Birla, film director Zoya Akthar and producer Gunnet Monga Kapoor, in the magazine’s cover story on the International Women’s Day, titled ‘Women Architects of New India’.

“Business woman, mother, wife, coffee addict and nature lover, Adyasha Satpathy wears many hats. She, glides through all her roles comfortably,” said the article on Satpathy who has been instrumental in creating awareness on preserving environment.

She is a ‘Champion of Change’ who ‘led a movement towards a stronger and more vibrant media landscape’, captioned the magazine.

Satpathy is an advocate of environment conservation as she started the ‘Dharitri Climate Fund’, which is given away to young climate warriors at the grassroots for helping them in their endeavour in addressing climate change.

The Outlook write-up highlights the great feats and accomplishments of some notable ‘change-making women’, who have been responsible for trendsetting firsts and impressive cultural shifts. And in celebrating these stories, it celebrates the ‘Indian every woman’, fighting her daily battles with grit and grace, dreams and commitment.

