Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allotted houses to 138 families through a lottery system under its affordable housing initiative. The allotment was carried out Tuesday for residents from Ekamra Villa, Maa Bhagabati Basti, Salia Sahi, Bhoi Nagar, and Saraswati Basti.

The selected families will receive homes in ‘Buddha Vihar Affordable Housing Project’ located in Patia. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kahnar, and BMC Commissioner-cum-BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana. Senior officials, corporators, and members of the Slum Settlement Standing Committee were also present along with the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Rana said the housing project ensures that relocated families will have access to essential amenities such as drinking water, electricity, waste disposal systems, and nearby shops. He added that these homes would become a long-term identity and asset for the beneficiaries and their future generations.

Das emphasised that BMC is providing complete facilities along with housing, but warned beneficiaries against renting out allotted houses. She stated that strict action will be taken if any violation is found.

After receiving their allotments, many beneficiaries became emotional, with several seen in tears of joy. They expressed that after years of struggle, they finally have a permanent house in the Capital city, giving them a sense of identity and stability. “This is the first time we feel we truly belong to the City,” one beneficiary said.

The entire programme was coordinated by Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu and conducted by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mohanty. The housing allocation is part of BMC’s ongoing efforts to improve living conditions for economically weaker sections and provide secure urban rehabilitation.