Seoul: South Korean giant Samsung is likely to launch two new smartphones in the second half of the year, industry sources said Sunday. One of them is speculated to be the affordable version of flagship S20 model.

Besides, Samsung is projected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip at an event in August, along with its flagship phablet Galaxy Note 20 series, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the industry sources.

But its affordable foldable smartphone, presumably named the Galaxy Fold Lite, is not likely to make its debut at the event, they said.

The South Korean tech giant has been rumoured to introduce a version of its foldable smartphone that sells for nearly half the price of a regular Galaxy Fold.

Tech reviewers have predicted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.23-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor’s 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays, respectively.

Samsung is expected to use ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the Galaxy Fold 2, as it did it for the Galaxy Z Flip. However, many predicted that the second generation of the Galaxy Fold is not likely to sport the S-Pen.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is not expected to have major changes in specifications from the first model, according to the sources.

Samsung’s unveiling of the new foldable smartphones will come amid stiff competition from Huawei and Microsoft.

China’s Huawei is reportedly planning to release its Mate X2, while Microsoft is looking to introduce the Surface Duo in the third quarter of the year.

