Kabul: Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has urged people to use local currency in transactions and avoided using foreign currencies.

“In accordance with article 33 of the Da Afghanistan Bank law, the Afghanistan currency and its monetary unit is afghani,” the bank said in a statement posted on social media account Friday.

“Therefore, all Afghans, the government and private institutions are requested to use afghani in their contracts, transactions and businesses to improve economic growth,” the bank added.

The announcement came amid the growing use of foreign currencies in some Afghan provinces, including US dollar, Iran’s rial and Pakistani rupee.