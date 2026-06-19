Kabul: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence Friday claimed that it conducted airstrikes against alleged ISIS-linked targets in Pakistan, local media reported.

In a statement issued Friday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said that its forces carried out overnight airstrikes against what it said were ISIS-linked facilities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The ministry said that the places that were targeted were allegedly being used to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan. According to Afghan officials, some of the deadliest attacks that occurred in Afghanistan in recent years were connected to networks operating in these areas.

The ministry said “important and designated targets” were successfully hit during these airstrikes, Khaama Press reported. It warned that Afghanistan would act decisively against groups that it considers a danger to the country.

“They have been successfully targeted. It is worth remembering that Afghanistan, henceforth, will not tolerate any threat against its security and stability, and by utilizing all its capabilities and capacities, will neutralize and eliminate any threat in its infancy,” Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence posted on X.

This latest incident comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

Earlier, June 11, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires in Kabul to lodge a strong protest over the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and Pakistani airstrikes on residential homes that killed 13 civilians.

This move came after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that an attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces on the night of June 9 killed 11 children, one woman and an elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Afghan Ministry said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and presented him with its strong and resolute protest regarding the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and the bombing of the homes of innocent civilians.”

The Afghan Ministry condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international principles and laws, while emphasising that defending its territory and ensuring the security of its people are its legitimate responsibilities.

It warned that instead of implementing proxy policies, Pakistanis must find solutions to their internal problems, questioning, “How is it possible that the killing of children and women in one region means the establishment of security in another region?”

“We once again explicitly remind you that the responsibility for all the consequences of these repeated violations and crimes will lie with the Pakistan Army,” the Afghan Ministry stated.