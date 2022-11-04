Adelaide: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against Australia in a T20 World Cup game here Friday.

Australia made three changes. Regular skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will lead Australia in his absence.

Besides Finch, Tim David is also out with a hamstring injury while Mitchell Starc has been dropped. Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson will replace them.

Teams:

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood .

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Farooqi.