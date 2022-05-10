Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence Tuesday that AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam. He said improved law and order and peace accords with militant outfits during the last six years have already led to its partial withdrawal in the state. Amit Shah informed that due to the efforts of the Centre and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, most of the militant outfits have entered into peace agreements and the ‘day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence’.

Shah was addressing a gathering after presenting the President’s Colour, a special flag, to the Assam Police. It is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

“The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district in Assam. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” Shah said.

The Act was extended 60 times in Assam since 1990 but now, instead of special laws, youths can look forward to development and a bright future, the Union Home Minister said. Shah stated that those who have surrendered and returned to the mainstream are being rehabilitated by both the central and Assam governments. They will participate in the development journey of the state,” Shah informed.

Shah said accords were signed with all four factions of the NDFB and militant outfits in Karbi Anglong, while 274 cases against 427 cadres of them were withdrawn by the Assam government.

“The Assam police have a glorious history and have successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country,” Shah said. “The force also successfully dealt with partition, the communal clashes that followed, refugee problems, infiltration and the Bangladesh Liberation War,” Shah added.

Assam Police have also tackled banned insurgent bodies like ULFA, NDFB, NSCN and other outfits for three decades within the constitutional framework, Shah pointed out.

“It rightly deserves to be honoured with the President’s Colour and I, as the home minister, am very proud of the force,” Shah said.

The Union Minister who inspected a guard of honour before the presentation of the President’s Colour said the Assam government has embarked on the path of modernisation of the police force.

Shah presented the honour to the state police in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the ‘Alankaran Parade’ ceremony held at the Nehru Stadium here.