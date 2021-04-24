Mumbai: After superstar Aamir Khan, Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain has quit social media. The gorgeous actress known for her beautiful looks, announced her exit from the social media in an Instagram post.

She quoted Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s statement from his last social media post on her personal account.

read: “Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence.” Those who have been following Warina Hussain on Instagram know that she wasn’t quite active on social media.

In her last post, the actress wrote: “I remember reading somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because this isn’t an airport but I’ll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength” and added: “This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love – Alien.”

In the caption of her post, Warina Hussain wrote: “In Aamir sir’s language, dropping the pretence.”

On the professional front, Warina Hussain will next be seen in Dhiraj Kotkar’s The Incomplete Man.