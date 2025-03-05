Koraput: Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli is set to shoot his next film, SSMB29, in Odisha’s Koraput. Reports suggest that the film, starring Mahesh Babu, will be filmed in the Talamali Hills of Deomali. Around 500 crew members are already stationed at the location for pre-production work. Social media is abuzz with discussions as the shoot is expected to begin soon.

Sources reveal that the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure SSMB29, featuring Priyanka Chopra, has already commenced. The film is being bankrolled by KL Narayana, with music composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani.

Reports indicate that the renowned South Indian director has completed the first schedule of the project, while the second schedule is rumoured to be planned in Odisha.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Mahesh Babu at Hyderabad airport leaving for Odisha have gone viral.

Traditionally, South Indian films are primarily shot in the Western Ghats of Kerala and Karnataka. However, an increasing number of filmmakers are now opting for Odisha as a filming location. Notably, certain scenes of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule were filmed in Malkangiri district.

Whether Mahesh Babu’s film will indeed be shot in Odisha remains to be officially confirmed by the makers. Fans and the film industry eagerly await an official announcement.

Interestingly, Tollywood superstar Venkatesh’s recent hit film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, also had key scenes shot at the Balda Caves in Koraput.