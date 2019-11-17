Social media has been flooded with many weird food combinations which left most disgusted – and some amused. From sweet Maggi to gulab jamun Pizza, videos and images of these weirdly fusion dishes created quite a stir online.

Seems like, a Twitter user has found a new combination to add to the list of the reinvented dishes – Kurkure milkshake. Expectedly, the image ended up sparking a wave of reactions among tweeple. Not just “appalled”, many commented that the image left them “horrified”.

Shared by a Twitter user November 7, the image has collected tons of reactions from tweeple. While some suggested the user to “deleted their account,” a few were extremely annoyed by the idea of Kurkure Milkshake. Hence, they dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Have a look at some of the comments below:

Aye haye yaar. Aye haye. 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — एजेंट D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) November 7, 2019

Delete your account — Heartcore 🥀 (@callmetikka) November 7, 2019

this actually looks promising, not gonna lie — akshay 🐾 (@axehai) November 7, 2019