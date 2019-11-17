Social media has been flooded with many weird food combinations which left most disgusted – and some amused. From sweet Maggi to gulab jamun Pizza, videos and images of these weirdly fusion dishes created quite a stir online.
Seems like, a Twitter user has found a new combination to add to the list of the reinvented dishes – Kurkure milkshake. Expectedly, the image ended up sparking a wave of reactions among tweeple. Not just “appalled”, many commented that the image left them “horrified”.
Kurkure Milkshake❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5fnwHMC0L
— Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) November 7, 2019
Shared by a Twitter user November 7, the image has collected tons of reactions from tweeple. While some suggested the user to “deleted their account,” a few were extremely annoyed by the idea of Kurkure Milkshake. Hence, they dropped all sorts of comments on the post.
Have a look at some of the comments below:
Aye haye yaar. Aye haye. 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
— एजेंट D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) November 7, 2019
Delete your account
— Heartcore 🥀 (@callmetikka) November 7, 2019
— Aquarius' (@prx31) November 7, 2019
— Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) November 7, 2019
this actually looks promising, not gonna lie
— akshay 🐾 (@axehai) November 7, 2019
Looks delicious. Issme Lays ki topping karnege toh aur maza aayega
— Shubham (@TheDalotCross) November 7, 2019