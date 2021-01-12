Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood is excited to feature in his first music video. He has said the video, Pagal nahi hona, is dedicated to soldiers of the Indian Army. The song has been sung by Sunanda Sharma. In the song Sonu Sood features as an Army officer. The romantic ballad is composed by Avvy Sra, with lyrics penned by Jaani.

“This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal nahi hona is dedicated to all Army men and their ladylove. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully,” Sonu said.

The actor-philanthropist will feature in the video along with the singer. The first look of the song was unveiled Monday. In the still, Sonu is seen hugging his on-screen ladylove.

Talking about the track, Sunanda said: Pagal nahi hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds. I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard.”

It should be stated here that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown Sonu had become something of a cult figure. He hired buses, trains and even aircraft to help many stranded migrant labourers return home. More than 50,000 such people were helped by Sonu in some way or the other. He even provided food to the workers who could not shift from one place to their hometown.