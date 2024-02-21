Bhubaneswar: After supporting hockey and football, Odisha government has now decided to focus on cricket in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and 5T (transformational) and Nabin Odisha programme chairman Kartik Pandian Wednesday visited Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and discussed the development of the sport with Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) president Pranab Prakash Das.

Pandian reviewed plans for the transformation of Barabati cricket stadium, which has a seating capacity of 60,000. This project will be undertaken as part of the 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, timely completion of project leading to transformation) initiative of the state government, he said.

“The area near Barabati Stadium will be developed into a world-class sports campus with the best facilities for cricketers and other sports disciplines,” an official release by the CMO said.

The transformational activities will ensure international standards for spectators, including access to the stadium, comfortable viewing areas, and amenities such as food courts and washrooms. Additionally, facilities for other sports disciplines will be included on the campus, it added.

According to the plan, a mall, a five-star hotel and office spaces will be created in the area adjacent to Barabati Stadium.

The area in front of the stadium will be developed as a public plaza, the statement added.

Pandian also interacted with coaches and players. He assured that cricket development will be a priority under 5T transformation and cricket training centres with quality coaching will be developed across the state. The aim will be to make Odisha as a major emerging state in the field of cricket, he said.

In a bid to improve the competitiveness among Odisha cricket players, Pandian suggested to start a high-standard state-level cricket league this year with proper broadcast facilities as well, he said.

Noting that women cricket will be a major focus area, Pandian said the state has women cricketers who have been displaying exceptional talent at the national level.

To further encourage and promote the development of women cricket, Odisha Women Cricket Academy will be started in Puri shortly, he said.

Pandian said the Odisha Cricket Academy in Cuttack will be further upgraded to provide the best coaching facilities for cricketers across all age groups.

