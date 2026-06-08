Baripada: Days after a big cat killed a man in Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday asked people living near the Park not to enter the forest alone.

Majhi said this while addressing a gathering, where he stated that Similipal is the lone place in the world to preserve pseudo-melanistic Bengal tigers, also called ‘black tigers’.

“A recent news report said that a tiger killed a man whose body parts were recovered in Similipal area. Therefore, I appeal to all to remain cautious while entering the forests surrounding Similipal. If there is no urgency, do not go inside the forests alone,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the forest department which probed into the death of Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police station limits, said, “This is the first time a leopard’s involvement in a human kill near Similipal surroundings has come to light”.

Naik had gone missing May 31, and his body parts, including two legs, were found in a bushy area near Kumudabadi on June 1. It was suspected that the man was killed by a big cat.

The forest department stated that despite much effort, the remaining body parts of Naik could not be traced.

In a statement, Similipal Tiger Reserve’s Field director said that the preliminary observations could not provide any conclusive reason for the cause of death.

However, samples and other evidentiary materials have been collected and analysed in the laboratory for scientific evidence which revealed involvement of a leopard in the human killing.

Noting that there is a possibility that the leopard might have attacked the man accidentally, the forest department said that the surrounding areas are kept under regular watch by patrolling squad personnel.

“AI cameras are deployed for real-time information on animal movement. Camera traps are deployed for daily checking the animal movement,” the STR said.

The Similipal authorities have also advised people not to venture alone during early morning hours and late evening in the forest area.

“They should move in groups. Any movement of a wild animal should be immediately reported to the forest department camp nearby,” the STR said.