Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged in West Bengal against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading ‘hate propaganda to incite communal violence’ through her Instagram account. The FIR has been lodged by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta.

In his complaint, Dutta has alleged that Kangana has tried to tarnish the image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said that the actress has posted several objectionable posts on her social media account.

It should be stated here that recently Twitter has suspended Kangana’s account due to objectionable tweets on Bengal violence. The actress had commented on the violence in West Bengal after the election results were declared May 2. In one of her tweets, she called Banerjee a ‘thirsty demon of blood’.

According to reports, the complaint which was filed Thursday has now have been converted into an FIR.

However, Kangana is not the only actor against whom the Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint. The victorious party has also registered an FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty. In it the TMC has alleged that the former Rajya Sabha member used dialogues from his films to incite violence in several parts of West Bengal. It also said that some of those dialogues were also communal in nature.