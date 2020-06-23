Belgrade: Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday. This development happened after he took part in a tennis exhibition series. Novak Djokovic himself had organised the event in Serbia and Croatia.

4th player to test positive

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus. He first played in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife has also tested positive.

““The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s. Thankfully the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticised for organising the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other players affected

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive. Borna Coric played against Dimitrov in Zadar. He said Monday he has also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said. “Our tournament was meant to unite and share a message of solidarity. It was to spread throughout the region,” he added.

Against taking vaccine

Djokovic has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus. He said if it became mandatory to travel even then he would not take it. Fjokovic was the face behind the ‘Adria Tour’, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar. He left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade.

Defending his actions

Despite the positive test, Djokovic defended the exhibition series. “It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need. It warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” Djokovic said.

“We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened. We believed that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present. It is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with,” he added.

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days. He also apologised to anyone who became infected as a result of the series.