Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the credit cards of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, sources said Monday. The move has come as the NCB wants to check whether the credit cards have been used in any drug dealing. The decision to seize the credit cards came after NCB chief Rakesh Asthana had a high level meeting with the team probing the drug-related aspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Asthana arrived here Sunday evening.

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha have told the NCB sleuths during the interrogation Saturday that they have never consumed drugs in their lives. They have also denied buying or selling drug, even though Deepika has admitted that she has chatted about drugs with her ex-manager Karishma Tanwar.

The transactions of the three credit cards are currently being examined. The sleuths want to find out whether any drug-related payments have been made through the credit cards. However, those associated in the selling and peddling of drugs usually do so with cash only so that there no trail left behind.

The NCB had earlier also seized four phones, three of which belong to Sara while one is that of Rakul Preet Singh. All chats are being examined to ascertain whether any of the four have ever been involved in drug dealing.

However amid the drug scandal, the issue that has taken a backseat is Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Even though the CBI said Monday that they are probing all angles, till date the probe agency is yet to come up with some information. Sushant’s family has also alleged that the ‘Justice for Sushant’ movment has suffered because of the lacakaisical attitude of the probe agencies.

There is every possibility that Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul Preet will again be called for interrogation. Sources said that Asthana has asked his officers not to give clean chit to any of the four.

