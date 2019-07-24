Miami: Well, it was not just the Qunatico star Priyanka Chopra who was brutally trolled for smoking and sporting a bikini during her birthday vacation in Miami.

Even her husband Nick Jonas got a lot of attention. Pictures of Nick taking a shower in the sun on a yacht have gone viral and fans can’t have enough of his ‘dad bod.’ Nick can be seen holding a hand shower as he takes a shower in the open, on a yacht. Wearing nothing but white shorts, Nick seems to be enjoying himself in the sun.

A fan wrote, “I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas.” Another tweeted, “Now this is a DELICIOUS MAN!!! #NickJonas love he’s BODY #Thick #Daddy.” One more user wrote, “I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night.”

Have a look at the comments:

I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/54vRl65fRL — Peachy Hot Girl Summer (@aquariuskills) July 21, 2019