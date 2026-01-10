Mumbai: Actress Mahhi Vij has taken to her social media account to wish her good friend Nadim on his birthday, saying that both he and Mahhi are one, as their souls are connected.

Sharing a picture of her feeding the cake to Nadim, Mahhi wrote, “Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place for us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain.”

“Wishing him on his birthday, Mahhi wrote, Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to, you are my family, my safe place, my forever.”

She added, “You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved.”

Mahhi said how he has stood with her in her life’s toughest times.

“Life hasn’t always been easy, but having you by my side makes everything lighter, everything stronger, everything better. You hold my hand when I’m weak, you believe in me when I forget to believe in myself, and you love me in ways that heal parts of me I didn’t even know were broken,” she wrote.

She added, “I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family. Today and always.”

For the uninitiated, Mahhi recently parted ways with her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali.

The reports of trouble in the marriage of the popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had been doing the rounds for some time.

Both Mahhi and Jay had shared a note on their respective social media accounts announcing their decision to part ways after almost 15 years of being married.

The social media post read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindnes,s and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic).”

They promised to be good parents to their three children while living their individual lives.

“For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” they added.

Mahhi and Jay further clarified that their decision does not come from a negative place, and they chose peace over drama.

They further wrote, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

In the end, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other.

“We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward,” the post concluded.

IANS