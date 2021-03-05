Derabish: A minor boy in Kendrapara district orchestrated his own kidnapping to avoid his parents’ ire as he had spent Rs 78,000 from his father’s account.

Umakant Nayak, IIC of Derabish police station in Kendrapara district, received a call at about 8:30 pm Wednesday. The caller informed him that his minor son had been kidnapped.

Nayak along with a team reached the caller’s house. They searched for him in the nearby areas but could not find him.

IIC Nayak then contacted SP Madkar Sandeep Sampad to decide the future course of action.

Following the direction of the SP, the mobile phone the minor had with him was tracked. The police came to know that the phone was in Bhakud area under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district.

Five police officials led by IIC Nayak reached Bhakud. There after seeing the police van, the minor started running but was caught. He told the police that a miscreant was forcibly taking him in a Bolero and he threw him out of the van at Bhakud square and fled towards Chandikhole.

The police drove for some kilometres searching for the Bolero but could not get any sign of the van. Then they along with the minor boy returned to the police station.

During interaction, the police suspected that the kidnap angle lacked veracity. When interrogated, the minor boy admitted to have orchestrated the kidnap drama to save himself from his parents’ anger.

Quoting the minor, the police said that using his father’s ATM card he had withdrawn Rs 37,000 in the first phase and Rs 40,000 in the second phase and spent the entire amount with his friends. He came to the nearby market riding his father’s bike, left it there and hitchhiked to Chandikhole in a Bolero. In the meantime, he had texted a message to the mobile of his father’s friend, informing that he had been kidnapped before switching off the phone.

PNN