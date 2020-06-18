Mumbai: The unexpected death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken the Hindi film industry by storm. After his suicide, speculation was made on the probable reasons for his death. Some stars believe that Sushant was a victim of nepotism in the film industry and this is the reason for his death. People on social media have started blaming and commenting on producer-director unholy nexus.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s name is also on the list who was blamed for the untimely death of the actor. Karan has faced a lot of criticism on social media since the death of the PK actor.

Subsequently, it seems the backlash has affected Karan so much so that he unfollowed several accounts on Twitter. Currently, he follows just eight accounts with four of them belonging to his banner Dharma Productions and its CEO, Apoorva Mehta. The only three actors followed by him at present are — Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan wrote on Instagram, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ….”

On the work front, Karan Johar will start shooting for his ambitious project Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.