Nabarangpur: With a video of Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari donning the farmer’s hat going viral recently, the legislator, who has always been known for his unique way of working is once again lapping up appreciation.

“No work is big or small in itself. Every work is important in its own way. For this strong reason, working with farmhands as a farmhand should not be considered a mean one. It gives me immense pleasure working on farmlands,” he observed.

He said farming has come down to him from his forefathers. After his father’s demise, he has been playing the role of a farmer whenever he gets time out of his busy schedule. Besides being a leader, people in the locality know him as an able organizer.

Last August, he was seen doing the entire farming activities in his farmland starting from ploughing the land to transplanting paddy saplings to applying manure. Now this being the harvest time, he is working as a farmhand with others.

Earlier, he drew attention for leveling village roads with spade, visiting schools and hostels to check quality of cooked food, distributing mosquito nets, carrying women in labour pains in slings and providing polythene sheets and dry foods to labourers.

Notably, prior to MLA Randhari, 42-year-old Umerkote MLA Nityanand Gond had also been in news for similar reasons.

PNN