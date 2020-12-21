Kolkata: Within a few hours of his wife Sujata Mondal Khan joining Trinamool Congress Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bishnupur in Bankura district Saumitra Khan said that he would send a divorce notice to her. He termed Sujata’s move as a “big mistake”.

Khan broke down in tears at the press conference and said: “They cut your power supply, they gave you life threats. Your job was taken away by Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee. At that point, I kept my promise and transferred 50 per cent of my salary to your account every month so that you don’t have to ask for it. Now you have joined hands with those who had harmed you in past.”

Soumitra Khan is currently the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

“I give you the freedom and I request you to kindly remove my surname ‘Khan’ from your name,” he said.

In a major blow to the BJP, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress wooed back Soumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan to its fold. Sujata joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday in presence of veteran Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and the party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“BJP has given me all recognition and I am obliged for that. You were my wife and I admit that you campaigned for me in the past. But at the same time it is also true that I wouldn’t have won the seat without BJP’s name,” Khan said.

He said that every family has its fights but his wife chose politics over family to satisfy her own political ambitions. “You have been trapped and it is your big mistake,” the Bishnupur MP said.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said that Sujata’s identity was she was Soumitra Khan’s wife. “I wish her all the luck. It was her decision. It is a good consolation prize for the Trinamool Congress,” Ghosh said.

After joining Trinamool, Sujata said: “Those who sent people to ransack our house have now joined the BJP. I did everything for the party, braving life threats. But the BJP has not honoured that. Instead they are welcoming people from other parties”.

Sujata said that one day Soumitra Khan would also realise it and come back to Trinamool Congress. She also alleged that BJP has not given her respect and dignity that she deserves in her old party.

“BJP can not provide dignity to the worthy people. people are joining BJP for obtaining the lucrative posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister…I am joining TMC as the party will give me respect and protection,” Sujata said.

IANS