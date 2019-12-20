Mangalore/Thiruvananthapuram: The Karnataka police have restricted entry to Mangalore for those coming from Kerala. This comes after a day when two persons were killed in the city in police firing during anti-CAA protests. Meanwhile the Kerala police have also stepped up vigil in the northern parts of that state.

Entry for those from Kerala to Managalore was restricted at the Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing persons in emergency cases.

At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a train from Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards.

Some mediapersons were detained for entering the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of those killed in the firing Thursday was underway Friday morning. Their cameras and mobile phones were also seized.

Mangalore is on high alert after Thursday’s violence and public has been advised not to move out of their houses, sources said. Suspension of mobile internet, done Thursday night, will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner PS Harsha said.

Meanwhile the BJP alleged Friday that Mangalore Congress MLA UT Khader was ‘directly responsible’ for the death of two people. The saffron party demanded that a case be registered against him.

“UT Khader, Cong MLA who incited people by his extreme threats is directly responsible for loss of 2 lives n Mangaluru police firing today (Thursday)… Should be booked under law,” BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh tweeted.

Alleging that the Congress was behind the protest, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier said, “It is because of people like Khader such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences.”

However, Khader denied the charge that he had incited people to indulge in violence. “There has been widespread opposition against the CAA in north India as a result of which that part of the country is burning. I had concern about the flames of protest spreading to our state and wished that such a situation does not arise in Karnataka,” Khader asserted Friday.

PTI