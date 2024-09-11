Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors Wednesday sent an email to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment to discuss the ongoing impasse arising out of the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty medic at a state-run hospital here last month.

In their mail, the medics mentioned that they were open for the meeting “anytime and anywhere”, provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live, a doctor said.

“We have written to the CM madam for a meeting, which could be arranged anytime today or tomorrow and anywhere of her choice. But the meeting should be streamed live,” one of the junior doctors told PTI.

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside the state health department office for more than 22 hours, demanding that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) be removed from their posts.

PTI