Kolkata: The agitating junior doctors Thursday blamed the West Bengal administration for its rigidness in not allowing live streaming of the meeting to resolve the RG Kar stalemate.

Dubbing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks blaming the medics for the impasse as unfortunate, the doctors said their ‘cease work’ and agitation would continue until their demands are met.

“The chief minister’s remarks are unfortunate. We wanted the talks to take place. However, the state administration was adamant about not allowing live streaming of the meeting. Our demands are justified. We wanted live streaming for the transparency of the meeting,” one of the agitating doctors told reporters.

The agitators Thursday refused to hold talks with the West Bengal government to resolve the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital impasse unless their demand for live streaming of the meeting was met.

The talks were scheduled for 5pm in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as demanded by the protesters. The CM waited for more than an hour to meet the agitating junior doctors. However, the meeting did not take place as scheduled.

“We had never asked for her resignation and are neither here to press for it. We are here with our demands for the sake of justice for the murdered doctor of RG Kar Hospital. We wanted to resolve this issue. We are extremely unhappy that the talks did not take place. But we will still wait for a response from the administration,” the agitating doctor said.

PTI