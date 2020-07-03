Bhubaneswar: A senior official in Agriculture department has been arrested by the state Vigilance for possessing unaccounted cash worth Rs 11.73 lakh, an official said Friday.

The sleuths of the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police claimed to have arrested PK Mohanty, the deputy director in Agriculture department at Jeypore in Koraput district, near Deoghati Thursday.

On the basis of specific information regarding collection of cash by the official as illegal gratification from multiple sources, Vigilance sleuths had kept a close watch on Mohanty, said a release by the state Vigilance.

Accordingly, the vehicle in which he was travelling to Bhubaneswar from Jeypore via Koraput was intercepted near Deoghati Thursday.

A sum of Rs 11.73 lakh was found in his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily, the release said, adding that a case has been registered against Mohanty in this connection and he has been arrested.