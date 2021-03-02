Mumbai: Tadap starring Sunil Shetty’s debutant son Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria, is all set to hit the big screen September 24. Tara and Ahan Tuesday shared the poster of the film on Instagram. It has Ahan hugging Tara.

“Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi. Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story. Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021,” Tara captioned the image.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit RX 100. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ahan shared the same poster and thanked Milan Luthria for the debut.

“Yeh pyaar ki #Tadapab anjaam tak le jayegi. Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me… #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September!” Ahan wrote.