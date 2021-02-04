Chennai: England captain Joe Root will be playing his 100th Test when he takes the field Friday against India here. However, Joe Root is back to where it all began. The beginning, his maiden outing in England’s white flannels, remains his life’s ‘proudest moment’. It’s an occasion from where he continues to draw positive vibes in crisis situations.

Root made his debut in the fourth Test against India in Nagpur during the 2012 series. He is back to lead his team in a four-match rubber against the same opponents, as one of modern day greats.

“I think walking out for the first time in England shirt probably (has) been the proudest moment,” Root said Thursday. He recalled that, during his first series, playing alongside Kevin Pietersen was a ‘dream come true moment’ for him.

“I look back on walking out to bat and seeing Kevin Pietersen still at other end. He was someone who I watched as a teenager and as a kid growing up. I just couldn’t stop smiling as I was living my childhood dream,” Root told reporters.

In that drawn Nagpur game, Root made 73 in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 20 in the second. “I am happy ever since. If I’m ever going through a lean spell, then I try and look back at that moment. It certainly inspires me. That really excited young lad… Bring that into the current situation because as I am still making the dream. So that probably is the one thing that stands out, something I always go back to and look fondly on,” added the England skipper.

Root also said that, usually, he tries to relax as much as he can ahead of an important series. “I just try and relax as much as I can. I think naturally. You will always think about what bowling combinations and try to figure out in your own mind how you’re going to score your runs. Also as captain there might be selection questions in your own mind if you are not clear,” Root pointed out.

According to Root, he does things, which keep him nice and calm. “Sometimes (I) play guitar, sometimes I watch series on ipad or whatever. I watch some cricket too, those games going on around the world. I am a big cricket fan, anything really just to keep you nice and relaxed,” Root informed.

Root is part of the Big Four also comprising Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. He said he looks to learn from these leading players.