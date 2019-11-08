New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is likely to have a meeting Friday with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh to assess the law and order arrangement in the state ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case to be pronounced next week, sources said.

The judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The judgement is likely to be pronounced before November 17 as Justice Gogoi’s tenure as the CJI comes to end on that day. However, it should be stated here that Gogoi’s last working day is November 15 as the Supreme Court will remain closed November 16 and 17.

Justice SA Bobde, who will take over as the next Chief Justice, had called the Ayodhya case ‘one of the most important in the world’. The Chief Justice-designate is part of the five-judge bench that heard the 133-year-old title suit.

Appeals for peace have come from both Hindu and Muslim organisations as well as political leaders ahead of the verdict. The Home Ministry has asked all states to be on alert. It should also be stated here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his cabinet to refrain from making unnecessary statements around the verdict.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for two helicopters to be on standby, one in Lucknow and one in Ayodhya, to tackle any possible emergency.

All senior district officials across Uttar Pradesh have been asked to visit villages and smaller towns, camp at night at vulnerable spots and hold meetings to maintain peace at all costs. Adityanath has also asked the police brass to monitor social media and act against those who attempt to stir trouble.

Agencies