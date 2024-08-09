New Delhi: Ahead of the screening of the film Laapata Ladies for judges, Hindi film actor Aamir Khan was seen Friday witnessing the proceedings in the Chief Justice of India’s courtroom at the Supreme Court.

Khan joined the top court when a three-judge bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a matter pertaining to promotion of women in armed forces.

CJI Chandrachud welcomed the veteran actor, who was seen sitting in a special visitor gallery in courtroom 1 of the apex court.

Echoing similar sentiments, Attorney General R Venkataramani, the highest law officer of the Centre, appearing virtually, in a lighter vein, submitted that it was a “star-studded court today”.

This evening, the top court, as part of the activities organised during the 75th year of its establishment, will screen the movie Laapata Ladies in the SC auditorium.

Producer Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, themed on gender equality, will also remain present during the screening.

“As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapata Ladies, which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened Friday, 9 August 2024 in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex,” said a notice issued by the apex court late Thursday.

The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie.

Laapata Ladies, released March 1, tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband’s homes

The movie delighted both men and women with nuggets that describe a variety of facets of our lives, including policies, media, art, and organisations that prioritise the voices and concerns of women.