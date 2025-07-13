Mumbai: The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) Sunday said the crew of the AI 171 flight that crashed last month acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions, and the pilots should not be vilified based on conjecture.

Strongly rejecting insinuations in some quarters about pilot suicide, the association representing narrow-body pilots of Air India stressed that until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation is unacceptable and must be condemned.

It may be noted here that the Airline Pilots’ Association of India also had Saturday demanded a fair and fact-based probe into the Air India plane crash as it claimed that the tone and direction of the investigation into the Air India plane crash suggests a bias towards pilot error.

ICPA is the narrow-body fleet pilots’ body at Tata Group-owned Air India.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report into the fatal Boeing 787-8 plane crash June 12 that killed 260 people. The report has found that the fuel supply to both engines of Air India flight AI171 was cut off within a second of each other, causing confusion in the cockpit and the airplane plummeting back to the ground almost immediately after taking off.

The 15-page report says that in the cockpit voice recording, one unidentified pilot asked the other why he had cut off the fuel, which the other denied.

ICPA Sunday said it is deeply disturbed by speculative narratives emerging in sections of the media and public discourse-particularly the reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide.

“There is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible — it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved,” it said in a statement.

The association emphasised that pilots undergo extensive psychological and professional screening, recurrent training, and operate under the highest standards of safety, responsibility, and mental fitness.

Noting that ICPA trusts and respects the rigorous investigative protocols established by competent authorities, it said these inquiries are designed to uncover facts methodically and without bias.

“Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation, especially of such a grave nature, is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“… the crew of Al 171 acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions. They deserve support, not vilification based on conjecture,” it added.

AAIB, in the preliminary report, said investigation is continuing and the investigation team will review and examine additional evidence, records and information that is being sought from the stakeholders.

“The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias towards pilot error… ALPA India categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry,” Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) had said in a statement Saturday.

The association has also demanded that its representatives should be observers in the investigation process to ensure transparency and accountability.

ALPA India is a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Association (IFALPA).

“We are once again surprised at the secrecy surrounding these investigations. We are also reiterating the fact that suitably qualified personnel are not taken on board for these crucial investigations,” ALPA India alleged in the letter.

“We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots and we strongly object to this line of thought,” it alleged.

Noting that the report refers to a serviceability bulletin concerning the fuel control switch gates, which indicates a potential equipment malfunction, the association said, “while the bulletin exists, ALPA India demands clarity on whether the recommendations outlined in the bulletin were implemented prior to the flight.”

Air India has said it will take on board its pilot community by holding dedicated sessions in the coming days to review the preliminary investigation report.

