Chennai: The ruling AIADMK Sunday urged the central government to release Rs 7,825 crore dues under various schemes, equally share the expenditure on the second phase of metro rail project and ensure reservation for backward and most backward classes in the admission to post graduate medical courses.

The AIADMK at its General Council meeting Sunday resolved that the central government release Rs 7,825 crore due to the state under various schemes including Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The party also urged the central government to ensure reservation for backward and most backward classes for the post graduate medical course admission.

The AIADMK also resolved to request the central government to implement air and rail connectivity projects announced for the state while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai.

The party also requested the central government to ensure equal rights and safety for Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The AIADMK also condemned principal opposition party DMK for its false campaign against the state government.

The ruling party also resolved to work together to ensure the victory of it and also of the candidates of its allies in the ensuing local body elections.

