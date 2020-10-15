Bhadrak: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested an aide of gangster Tito and dreaded criminal Sk Raja. The STF also seized a country-made pistol, live bullets, including a motorcycle and other incriminating materials from his possession Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off the STF along with Bhadrak rural police raided a place near Charampa bazaar under this police limits at around 2 PM and arrested the aide of Tito.

Sk Raja is a native of Kendrapara district who had been staying in Purunabazaar area and was actively involved in crimes. Several cases are pending against him, the police sources said.

In view of the ongoing probe against Sk Raja, the STF and police refused to disclose any further details. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Bhadrak rural police station and police have launched a detailed probe to find out his criminal links.

PNN