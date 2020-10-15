Rairangpur:A major fire broke out at the main market complex of Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday late night. No loss of life has been reported so far. Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted after the massive fire broke out here.

According to sources, the fire broke out at around 3am and spread to the shops inside the shopping complex. The fire mishap gutted around 10-12 shops of the market complex near Sharma Hotel in Rairangpur town. It is suspected that the ill-fated shopping complex did not have any fire safety provision.

The exact reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained by the fire brigade team. However, short circuit is probably the reason behind the mishap, a local shopkeeper expressed.

Three water tankers under Bamanghati sub-division were used to douse the flames at the mishap site. Efforts were on till Thursday early morning to control the blaze, the sources said.

PNN