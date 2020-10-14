Bhubaneswar: The Raj Bhawan extended Wednesday the tenures of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) five Universities in Odisha till November 30. Accordingly, the VCs of Utkal University, Fakir Mohan University, Gangadhar Meher University, Khallikote University and Rama Devi Women’s University will continue in office till November 30.

The official notification also said that the tenure of VC of North Odisha University will end November 30 along with the five VCs who have got extension.

The decision to end the tenures of all six VCs on a same date was taken to facilitate the appointment of new vice-chancellors December 1. Extension of tenures was accorded with the stipulation that no policy decisions shall be made.

Notably, the tenure of Khallikote University VC Amarendra Narayan Mishra ended July 13. Similarly the tenure of Padmaja Mishra, VC of Rama Devi Women’s University ended July 14, while that of Atanu Kumar Pati, VC of Gangadhar Meher University ended July 25. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik’s (VC, Utkal University) term ended July 31, Madhumita Das’s (VC of Fakir Mohan University) term ended August 1 while Pradeep Kumar Chand (VC, North Odisha University) completed his term August 31.

PNN