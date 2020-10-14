Balasore: In a road mishap Wednesday morning, five persons including a pregnant woman suffered serious injuries after a bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and overturned near Digiribahi Chowk under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to this town from Kasaphala with more than 20 passengers aboard. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle and fell into farmland on the roadside. Hearing the agonising cries of the passengers trapped inside the bus, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them. The injured were admitted to a hospital nearby.

On being informed, police immediately rushed to the spot. They seized the bus and initiated a probe to find out the cause of the mishap. Sources said that the conditions of some of the injured passengers are serious.

PNN