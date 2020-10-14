Cuttack: Police arrested a 25-year-old youth Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged attempt to cut open an SBI automatic teller machine (ATM) kiosk for robbery Monday late night near Gandarpur under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack district.

According to Chauliaganj police sources, the accused was identified as Sisir Debnath who attempted but failed to take away hard cash over Rs 20 lakh from inside the ATM machine.

The accused acquired knowledge about ATM robbery from a YouTube channel and accordingly procured an oxygen cylinder for the purpose from a private hospital in Mahanadi Vihar area.

“Debnath procured several other materials including gas cutter and pipes from a local store. Firstly, he disconnected the siren as well as the speaker of the kiosk and then cut open the ATM vault. However, the vibrate sensor installed in the ATM signaled the bank’s head office about ATM tampering”, the sources said.

On being informed, Chauliaganj police immediately rushed to the spot. Debnath managed to flee from the spot by the time police reached there. Later, police launched a detailed probe which led to arrest of the accused, the police sources expressed.

Chauliaganj police seized an oxygen cylinder, electrical wires and cutting equipment which were used by the accused. Police are further verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused.

PNN